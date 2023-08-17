HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) continued its annual tradition of “Painting the Eagle Walk” on Thursday.

Hundreds of USM students put their marks on Eagle Walk Drive by painting the roadway in Southern Miss gold or by leaving a handprint on the pillars.

The annual tradition is part of USM’s three-part orientation process to help welcome students during the fall semester.

Students said painting the Eagle Walk helps build community on campus.

The rest of Southern Miss’ students will move back to campus on Friday, August 18. Classes will begin on Monday, August 28.