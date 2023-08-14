HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Thousands of students moved into their dorms at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Monday, August 14.

Around 1,800 new students unpacked their vehicles, taking their belongings to their dorm rooms at Century Park North. The mostly-freshman dorm is at full capacity this semester.

Student volunteers and resident assistants welcomed the new classmates to their new home on campus.

“It kind of instills a sense of pride in you. You’re like yeah, they want it to come to my school. You see exactly what my school has to offer to you. And I’m glad that you get to experience what it has to offer,” said Dion Ruiz, a resident assistant.

“We’re the first faces they see when they come, and we’re the last faces they see at the end of their day. So, it’s super exciting to know that we have such a big student population this semester,” said Anna Hurd, a resident assistant.

Classes for the fall semester will begin on August 28, 2023.