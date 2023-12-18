HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Senior Associate Vice President of Coastal Operation, Dr. Shannon Campbell, announced her retirement after 28 years of public service.

“I’m most proud of what we have done on the coast,” Campbell said. “To me, that’s been the largest accomplishment.”

Her career at USM began in 2010 as an adjunct professor, teaching courses in human capital development and workforce models. In 2013, she was named director of USM’s Trent Lott National Center for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship, where she helped launch economic development outreach services of the university.

In 2021, she became the Senior Associate Vice President of Coastal Operations, serving as the lead administrative officer for the coast.

Dr. Shannon Campbell (Courtesy: USM)

Campbell and her husband, Neal, are excited to begin a new chapter of life filled with traveling and quality time with their family.