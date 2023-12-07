JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held a welcome reception for the university’s new president on Wednesday.

Dr. Marcus Thompson was named the 13th president of the university by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) in November 2023. He started the job less than two weeks later.

“It’s been a fast and furious ten days, and yet I also feel like I’ve been here for much longer. It feels like two months in a good way. You know, the Jackson State, you know, you’ve made me feel so at home. And I thank you for that and love and for that,” Thompson said.

Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, said he’s looking forward to working alongside Thompson. Hartley said there are a lot of challenges facing the City Council, and he’s optimistic that Thompson and JSU will work together with the capital city.

“We’re looking at working together to to have more and better environmental conditions and working with Jackson State. We’re looking at improving flooding and drainage ways, cleaning up the communities,” said Hartley.