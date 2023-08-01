JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As many Mississippi K-12 students approach their first day of class, clothes remain an essential part of the school supply list for families. WJTV 12 News has the information students and parents need to know to look their best and stay out of the principal’s office.

There are many similarities for dress codes in the Jackson Public School District, Clinton Public School District, Rankin County School District, Pearl Public School District, and Madison County School District. For instance, these districts all have policies against wearing baseball caps and ripped jeans. Below are more guidelines these school districts generally have in common.

Caps, hats, and other head coverings shall not be worn unless for medical or religious reasons.

Skirts, dresses, and shorts must be no more than a few inches above the knee.

The style or messaging on clothing cannot overly distract from the learning environment, as defined by the school.

Hair grooming devices (combs, picks, do-rags) cannot be worn in the hair.

The hoods on hoodies cannot be worn inside buildings.

Students can wear sandals.

Overly tight or loose clothing cannot be worn.

No sagging.

Wearing undergarments (t-shirts, etc.) without other clothing is not allowed.

Clothing displaying drugs, alcohol, tobacco, or gang affiliation is not allowed.

Leggings cannot be worn by themselves.

Reasonable piercings are acceptable, including for men.

Face coverings (masks) are not required.

This is not an exhaustive list. Read through the relevant guidelines and handbook on the school/school district’s website for more specific guidelines.