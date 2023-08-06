JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will return to class on Monday, August 7.

JPS leaders released some information for parents and students to know for the first day and week of school.

Superintendent’s First Day Hotline

The Superintendent’s Hotline will be in operation again this year to answer any questions or concerns on the first two days of school, August 7-8. Hotline operators will be answering calls from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Anyone can call (601) 960-2781 to get help with everything from registration to transportation.

JPS Installs New Digital Scanner Systems at all High Schools

The new security feature will be in place at all JPS high schools, according to officials. Beginning August 7, students, staff and visitors will be entering through the Evolv Express system during the school day. The system is designed to identify dangerous items inside bags and pockets.

Jackson Public Schools and Jackson State Launch Jackson Middle College Program

JPS and Jackson State University will host an open house and signing day for the inaugural cohort of the Jackson Middle College on August 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the JSU College of Science, Engineering, and Technology.

School Meals & Menus

JPS will offer breakfast and lunch meals to students each school day at no cost for the 2023-24 school year thanks to the Community Eligibility Program (CEP). Breakfast time in JPS is 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Adult meal prices are affordable with breakfast $3.00 and lunch $4.00. Menus for the entire month can be found on the JPS webpage.

Registration at Enrollment Services

Parents who have not registered their child for school are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Parents can register their child at their child’s school, or the Poindexter Administrative Complex located at 1017 Robinson Street in Jackson, Monday through Friday during normal school and business hours. Parents should bring two valid proofs of residency and an ID to register for the 23-24 school year. Transportation is not guaranteed for those who are not currently registered.

Bell Schedules

School Event Elementary Middle High Instruction Begins 7:30 a.m. 8:00 a.m. 8:35 a.m. Instruction Ends/Dismissal 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 4:05 p.m.