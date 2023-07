JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As K-12 students in Mississippi begin school as early as July, undergrads will return to campus for the fall semester in the next few weeks. Below are important dates for college students attending school at some of the most popular institutions in the state this semester.

NOTE: The first day of the Spring 2024 semester for full-time classes is the day after the one marked with an *.

Alcorn State University

First day/last day of classes: August 21/ December 1

August 21/ December 1 Last day to drop full-term classes: October 13

October 13 Breaks: September 4, November 23-24, Winter break begins December 9

September 4, November 23-24, Winter break begins December 9 Exams: December 4-8

December 4-8 Graduation: December 9

Belhaven University

First day/last day of classes: August 21/November 28 (Day-time classes)

August 21/November 28 (Day-time classes) Last day to drop full-term classes: October 23

October 23 Breaks: October 9-10, November 22-26, December 5-January 7*

October 9-10, November 22-26, December 5-January 7* Exams: November 30-December 4

November 30-December 4 Graduation: December 9

Delta State University

First day/last day of classes: August 14/Not listed on the academic calendar

August 14/Not listed on the academic calendar Last day to drop full-term classes: October 20

October 20 Breaks: September 4, October 12-13, November 20-24, December 8-January 15*

September 4, October 12-13, November 20-24, December 8-January 15* Exams: December 4-7

December 4-7 Graduation: December 8

Hinds Community College

First/ last day of class: August 21/December 1

August 21/December 1 Last day to drop full-term classes: November 3

November 3 Breaks: September 4, October 12-13, November 20-24, December 8-January 7*

September 4, October 12-13, November 20-24, December 8-January 7* Exams: December 4-7

December 4-7 Graduation: December 13-14

Holmes Community College

First day/last day of class: August 14/Not listed on the academic calendar

August 14/Not listed on the academic calendar Last day to drop full-term classes: Not listed on the academic calendar

Not listed on the academic calendar Breaks: September 4, October 6 and 9, November 20-24, December 8-January 7*

September 4, October 6 and 9, November 20-24, December 8-January 7* Exams: December 5-7

December 5-7 Graduation: Not listed on the academic calendar

Jackson State University

First day/last day of classes: August 21/Not listed on the academic calendar

August 21/Not listed on the academic calendar Last day to drop full-term classes: October 27

October 27 Breaks: September 4, November 18-26 , December 8-January 15*

September 4, November , December 8-January 15* Final Exams: November 27-December 1 (Graduating students), December 4-7 (Others)

November 27-December 1 (Graduating students), December 4-7 (Others) Graduation: December 8

Mississippi College

First day/last day of classes: August 21/December 6

August 21/December 6 Last day to drop full-term classes: October 27

October 27 Breaks: September 4, October 6, November 17 (starting at 5:00 p.m.) until the 26, December 14-January 7*

September 4, October 6, November 17 (starting at 5:00 p.m.) until the 26, December 14-January 7* Exams: December 8-9, 11-13

December 8-9, 11-13 Graduation: December 15

Mississippi State University

First day/last day of classes: August 16/November 29

August 16/November 29 Last day to drop full-term classes: October 5

October 5 Breaks: September 4, October 12-13, November 22-24, December 8-January 15*

September 4, October 12-13, November 22-24, December 8-January 15* Exams: December 1-7

December 1-7 Graduation: December 7-8

Mississippi University for Women

First day/last day of classes: August 14/Not listed on the academic calendar

August 14/Not listed on the academic calendar Last day to drop full-term classes: October 25

October 25 Breaks: October 2-3 , November 22-24, December 2-January 9*

October 2-3 November 22-24, December 2-January 9* Exams: November 27-December 1

November 27-December 1 Graduation: December 1

Mississippi Valley State University

First day/last day of classes: August 21/Not listed on the academic calendar

August 21/Not listed on the academic calendar Last day to drop full-term classes: November 3

November 3 Breaks: September 4, November 20-24, December 16-January 7*

September 4, November 20-24, December 16-January 7* Exams: December 4-6 (Graduating students), December 11-15 (others)

December 4-6 (Graduating students), December 11-15 (others) Graduation: December 14, 16

Tougaloo College

First day/last day of classes: August 17/December 4

August 17/December 4 Last day to drop full-term classes: October 20

October 20 Breaks: November 20-24, December 13-January 7*

November 20-24, December 13-January 7* Exams: December 6-12

December 6-12 Graduation: No fall graduation

University of Mississippi

First day/last day of classes: August 21/December 1

August 21/December 1 Last day to drop full-term classes: October 9

October 9 Breaks: September 4, November 18-26, December 9-January 21*

September 4, November 18-26, December 9-January 21* Exams: December 4-8

December 4-8 Graduation: Not listed on the academic calendar

The University of Southern Mississippi

First day/last day of classes: August 21/Not listed on the academic calendar

August 21/Not listed on the academic calendar Last day to drop full-term classes: October 31

October 31 Breaks: September 2-4, October 12-15 (excluding Saturday courses), November 22-26, December 8-January 16*

September 2-4, October 12-15 (excluding Saturday courses), November 22-26, December 8-January 16* Exams: December 4-7

December 4-7 Graduation: December 7-8

William Carey University

First day/last day of classes: First trimester begins August 21, ends October 25; Second trimester begins November 6, pauses on December 15 for winter break, resumes January 8, ends February 7.

First trimester begins August 21, ends October 25; Second trimester begins November 6, pauses on December 15 for winter break, resumes January 8, ends February 7. Last day to drop full-term classes: Not listed on the academic calendar

Not listed on the academic calendar Breaks: September 4 (night classes still meet), October 31-November 3, November 20-24, December 16-January 7, February 13-17

September 4 (night classes still meet), October 31-November 3, November 20-24, December 16-January 7, February 13-17 Exams: October 26-27, 30; February 8-9, 12

October 26-27, 30; February 8-9, 12 Graduation: No fall graduation

Information concerning graduation, breaks, classes, and examinations is subject to change at the institution’s discretion at any time. The dates listed center around full-time, in-person courses for undergraduate students at the institution’s main campus. The exam times listed do not include midterms.

Breaks that encompass the end of the fall 2023 semester and spring 2024 semester do not account for intercession courses occurring at institutions. Go to the respective institution’s website for specifics about graduation times, application deadlines, academic registration and withdrawal deadlines, and other information.