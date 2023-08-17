HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The U.S. Department of Education’s “Supporting Effective Education Development” program (SEED) awarded William Carey University (WCU) a three-year, $2.1 million grant for a teacher residency program to train future elementary teachers in STEM areas – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

WCU School of Education’s successful proposal is called “Stepping Up STEM at WCU.”

“Any time a private Christian university like William Carey can get external funding to advance education in Mississippi is a big day. We’re trying to help people answer the call to teach, and we’ve graduated more than 1,000 education majors in just the last two years,” said WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett.

The SEED funding will support 32 undergraduate students majoring in education, who will spend their junior and senior years learning teaching strategies in real-world classrooms from experienced math/science mentors and university instructors.

The students selected for WCU’s “Stepping Up STEM” program will serve in eight school districts with critical teacher shortages: Covington County, Forrest County, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Picayune, Stone County, and Vicksburg-Warren.

Upon graduation from William Carey, the students will receive a K-6 teaching license with additional certifications in STEM and Special Education areas. After that, they will work as full-time teachers in their partner school districts for two years.