Educators endorse Jim Hood for Governor

The state’s largest education advocacy group formally endorsed Jim Hood in his quest to become Mississippi’s next governor.

The Mississippi Association of Educators and their PAC made the announcement Tuesday.

“Our public school students and educators have been asked to do more with less for far too long,” said MAE President Erica Jones. “Public education in Mississippi is suffering the long-term effects of shamefully low teacher salaries, under-resourced classrooms, and underfunded teacher supply funds. We are facing the most profound teacher shortage crisis in our state’s history. Unless we elect leadership committed to reversing these trends, our struggles to recruit and retain educators and to provide the kinds of opportunities our students deserve will continue.

The political action arm of MAE asked candidates to submit responses to a questionnaire. An interview conducted by a panel of members followed the submission.



