JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi had more than 600,000 people file for unemployment at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). Now, the state stands at approximately 100,000 weekly certifications.

The unemployment rate in October sits at 7.4 percent. Prior to the pandemic, that number dipped at 5.4 percent and as low as 4.7 percent. All things to consider in managing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.