Edwards mayor hosts COVID-19 vaccine drive for community

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – After witnessing 100 people test positive for COIVID 19 in Edwards, the mayor said he wanted to do his part by providing preventive resources to the community.

“This is a small town and everybody is important to me. I want to make sure everyone is safe and secure especially when you’re outside. If one person got it basically everybody has it because this is a small town and this delta variant is like eight times faster than the previous COVID we had going on. But, the key to success and bring things back to life is to get vaccinated let’s do that lets make Edwards great again,” said Mayor Lekentirc Caston.

“For those people who are saying ‘it’s not for me,’ ‘I don’t need to get the vaccine,’ ‘I don’t want to get vaccinated,’ I just hope that they would just stop and think about the impact that they are having on their community,” said Glendora Slington with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

The mayor of Edwards added he recently ordered a 14-day mask mandate for the city and encourages everyone to get vaccinated.