Edwards mayor orders all officers quarantine after possible COVID-19 case in department

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Edwards says after learning about a possible coronavirus case within the Edward Police Department, he has required all police officers to quarantine for the next 48 hours until results are back. For the next two days, the police department will be closed.
Below is a statement from mayor Marcus L. Wallace:
Citizens, as of this afternoon my administration was notified that we had a possible COVID-19 case within our police department. As of right now, it has not been confirmed but as a precautionary measure, I required all police officers and the administration to be tested and to quarantine themselves for the next 48 hrs until we get the test results back. This is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the police officers, the board, and administration and you the citizens of this community. The Edwards Police Department will be closed for the next 48 hrs but thanks to Sheriff Vance and his deputies, the town will be covered. Again, this matter hasn’t been confirmed but as mayor, I am taking necessary precautions to make sure we do all we can to prevent anyone in this community from contracting this virus. This COVID-19 is very serious people and it’s even more dangerous in smaller communities. Continue to practice social distancing, wear your masks, and do not go around others if you’re ill. Once I’m informed of the test results, I will inform the entire community of what my next steps are. Continue to pray for the health, safety, and welfare of the town of EdwardsMarcus L. Wallace