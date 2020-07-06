Edwards officer to be laid to rest on Thursday

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – An Edwards police officer will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 9, after he passed away due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sgt. Kelvin Mixon will lie in state at the Edwards Community Center on Wednesday, July 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a walk-thru visitation, and face masks will be required.

Mixon’s funeral will be on Thursday at Hopewell Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. The private graveside service will be attended by family, friends and a color guard.

LATEST STORIES: