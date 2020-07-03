Edwards police officer remembered after dying due to COVID-19

EDWARDS, Miss (WJTV) – Three Edwards police officers have been tested positive for Covid-19. Sgt. Kelvin Mixon was one and has now died.

Mixon was on the force for more than 20 years, and now the town of Edwards is paying their respect. With a population just over a thousand, most considered him a friend.

“He was a well liked person. He was an officer that cared about the community and cared about the people who lived here in the community,” said Dr. Larry Clark, a resident of Edwards.

A wreath is now resting in front of the police station honoring a man who died due to COVID-19, and who dedicated his life to the well-being of others.

“This virus is real and it cut his life short and ended his career too soon,” said Edwards Police Chief Terence Crump.

Edward’s Mayor Marcus Wallace is also reacted to Mixon’s death.

“He would do whatever needed to be done to make sure we were good. But he was a– he was definitely a community policeman,” stated Wallace.

But for the town that Sgt. Mixon policed with care, many here said they now know he’s looking down over the department.

“It’s really a sad loss and a sadness for the community,” Clark said.

Half of the town of Edwards was tested for the novel coronavirus.

