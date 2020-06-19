Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Edwards police officer tests positive for coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A police officer of the Edwards Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the town’s mayor.

This comes after Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace ordered all officers to quarantine after a possible COVID-19 case in the department.

The mayor and the other administrators will be retested Friday morning as a precaution.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories