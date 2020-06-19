Edwards police officer tests positive for coronavirus

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A police officer of the Edwards Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the town’s mayor.
This comes after Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace ordered all officers to quarantine after a possible COVID-19 case in the department.
The mayor and the other administrators will be retested Friday morning as a precaution.
