EF-1 tornado confirmed in Warren County on Tuesday

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Warren County on Tuesday, May 4.

According to NWS, the tornado touched down in Louisiana south of Tallulah and crossed the Mississippi River. The storm was on the south side of Vicksburg, crossing Highway 61 at Magnolia Road. The tornado lifted in the Antioch neighborhood, south of Bovina.

This tornado is in addition to other tornadoes from Tuesday. An EF-1 has already been confirmed from Jackson and an EF-1 in Piney Woods.

Tornado surveys are still ongoing and more additional tornado tracks will likely be reported by NWS later.