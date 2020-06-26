El Ranchito closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant in Madison has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The restaurant will remain closed until all test results are reported from the entire staff.

If all members test negative, the owners plan to reopen for business after the facility is professionally cleaned.

El Ranchito’s full statement is below.

One of our employees has tested positive for COVID19. We will be closing while we await test results from the rest of our staff. If all other staff test negative we will reopen in a few days after having the restaurant professionally cleaned and sanitized. Otherwise, we’ll be closed until further notice. Statement from El Ranchito’s

