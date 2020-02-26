Elderly man killed in Jones County house fire

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire in Ellisville killed an elderly man early Wednesday morning. Investigators said the fire happened at a home on Sandhill Township Road just before 7:00 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They found the man inside. No other injuries were reported.

South Jones, Southwest Jones, Union and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Ellisville Fire Department. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv were also on scene.

The deadly fire will be investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.