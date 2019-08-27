Election Day Photos: Volunteers work hard to bring in the vote

  • Jim Hood gets buy-in from law enforcement
  • Getting ready for ‘the speech’ at Reeves HQ
  • Waller voluteers busy at HQ
  • Preps for Fitch watch party
  • Podium ready to go, waiting on results
  • AG candidate Andy Taggert and wife Karen holding signs
  • Waller makes a stop in Hattiesburg
  • Hannah Rose can’t vote yet, but her grandfather AG candidate Andy Taggert did
  • Ready and waiting at Lee Vance’s watch party
  • Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason takes a moment to reflect
  • Lynn Fitch gets ready for the big day with her grandchildren

