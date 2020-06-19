Election Day reminders for Republican primary runoff & HD 88 special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District and the special election for House District 88 will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.



Republican Primary Runoff Election for the 2nd Congressional District:

The Republican Primary runoff election is to determine which Republican candidate will face Democrat Incumbent Congressman Bennie Thompson in the November General Election. Voters have the option of casting a ballot for Brian Flowers or Thomas Carey. Voters who participated in the March 10 Democratic Primary for the 2nd Congressional District are unable to vote in the June 23rd Republican Primary runoff election.

*Sample ballot:

Primary Elections are conducted by political parties in Mississippi. The Secretary of State’s Office will have observers in precincts across the State. Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

Special Election in House District 88 (Jasper & Jones Counties):

The special election will determine who will fill the vacant seat in state House District 88. Ramonda Blackledge resigned the seat of State Representative for House District 88 in January. Three candidates have qualified in the special election to fill the position: Robin Robinson, Michael Walker and Jason Dykes. However, Jason Dykes has since withdrawn his candidacy and stated he will not take the office if elected. As a reminder, candidates do not run under a party label in special elections.

*Sample ballot:

COVID-19 Safety:

· The Secretary of State’s Office is providing personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks, and face shields, for poll workers to utilize on Election Day.

· The Secretary of State’s Office is also providing hand sanitizer for each polling place.

· Voters are encouraged to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and vote at off-peak hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

· Mississippi is a bottom-up state, so each county may implement additional COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures.

Important Election Reminders:

· In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The in-person absentee voting deadline is Saturday, June 20. Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· Absentee Ballot by Mail Deadline (5 p.m.): The mail-in absentee voting deadline is Monday, June 22. Circuit Clerks’ Offices must be in actual receipt of absentee ballots by 5 p.m. This is not a postmark deadline but an actual receipt deadline.

· UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Deadline: The UOCAVA absentee ballot deadline is Tuesday, June 23. Absentee ballots received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices by 7:00 p.m. from UOCAVA voters by email, fax or mail are timely, and should be delivered to the voters’ respective precincts for processing by the poll managers.

· Polling Place Location: A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx.

· Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

· Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

· Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

· Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Division Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.