Election Eve update from the campaign trail with Tate Reeves and Bill Waller, Jr.

Gerald Harris caught up with Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. in Hattiesburg.

After months of criscrossing 82 counties in the state, it’s down to Election Eve and visits to several GOP strongholds.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.

As late as last week, a Mason Dixon poll showed the two candidates about ten points apart with a huge chunk of voters still undecided. If no one gets 50 percent of the vote, the two top vote holders will go to a runoff.