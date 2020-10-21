12 News’ one-on-one with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, October 23, 12 News will have a one-on-one conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D-Miss.).
Espy will give his thoughts on court packing, the coronavirus pandemic, medical marijuana and his opponent, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).
The interview will air at 9:00 p.m. on Friday on 12 News, and it will also stream online at WJTV.com.
You can watch 12 News’ one-on-one with Hyde-Smith by clicking here.
