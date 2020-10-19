15 days until November election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With more than two weeks until the November election, there are long lines at the Hinds County Courthouse for those who are voting absentee.

During the 2016 election, about 5,000 Hinds County voters cast absentee ballots. The election commissioner expects that number to double this time around.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi had some of the most restrictive early voting laws in the nation. People are eligible to vote absentee if they are 65 or older, have a disability or if they’re going to be away from their homes on Election Day.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received within five business days in order to count.

