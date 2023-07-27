PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – In the Mississippi’s Agriculture Commissioner race, Terry Rogers II’s age sticks out.

The 19-year-old Jones College student seeks to make it past a primary with two older democrats and incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R-Miss.). According to Rogers, he is the youngest candidate to give a stump speech and run for office at the Neshoba County Fair.

Better than anyone, Rogers knows that his bid for Ag Commissioner is a long shot. In his stump speech, he compared his campaign to David facing Goliath and Joshua leading the Israelites to the Promise Land. His speech referenced his faith more than any other candidate who gave a speech Wednesday.

Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner candidate Terry Rogers (D-Miss.) giving his stump speech at The Pavillion (Source: WJTV)

Those at Jones encouraged him to run. Some, like his mom initially, thought it was too early for him to run for office. However, the sophomore political science major decided to jump in the race.

“Martin Luther King said, ‘The time is always right to do what’s right,’” Rogers said.

Rogers outlined the following for his policy platform:

Lowering the grocery sales tax in Mississippi

Placing agricultural programs in Mississippi’s primary and secondary education institutions, colleges and universities.

Provide scholarship dollars for students interested in farming, as well as expand the student program Future Farmers of America throughout the state

Expand land grant opportunities for prospective farmers

Rogers believes that his policies focusing on agriculture and education will benefit Mississippians.

“It’s good for each and every one of us because it was made by each and every one of us in mind,” Rogers said.

To get some of these measures done, Rogers said that he would work with the Mississippi legislature, Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation, and even the President to ensure funding.

Political speeches continue Thursday and will feature candidates for Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, and Governor. Speeches begin at 8:40 a.m. at Founder’s Square on the Neshoba County Fairgrounds.

Primary elections for lieutenant governor and other statewide positions are on August 8, less than two weeks away.