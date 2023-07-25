NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair will start on Wednesday, July 26.

Mississippians at the fair will hear from 25 elected officials and candidates.

Lt. governor candidates, including incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, State Senator Chris McDaniel, and Tiffany Longino, will speak on Wednesday.

Attendees will also hear from the attorney general candidates, including incumbent Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and Greta Kemp Martin (D-Miss.), on Wednesday.

Gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Brandon Presley (D-Miss.), will take the stage on Thursday.

Secretary of State candidates, incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) and Shuwaski Young (D-Miss.), will also speak on Thursday.