JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Rep. Michael Guest was in a close race with former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the Republican primary in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Guest was first elected to Congress in 2018 after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties. He has campaigned on supporting border security and gun rights.

Cassidy criticizes Guest for being in the minority of Republicans who voted to create an outside commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a group that would have been separate from the congressional committee now conducting the investigation.

The two candidates will be in a runoff on June 28.

On Wednesday, Cassidy challenged Guest to a debate ahead of the possible runoff.

The winner of the runoff would face Democrat Shuwaski A. Young, who was unopposed for the nomination, in the general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.