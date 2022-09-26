JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Absentee ballots are now available through county circuit clerks’ offices for the November general and special election set for November 8.

Mississippians can use this guide from the Secretary of State’s office to verify eligibility. If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request from circuit clerks. In-person absentee voting will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on October 29 and November 5.

Mississippian must be registered to vote by October 10 to vote in the November election. All congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website. Circuit clerks will be able to provide specific sample ballots.

Call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 for voter registration or election questions.