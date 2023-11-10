JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are still some votes to be counted in the close race for the Public Service Commissioner for the Central District.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Democrat De’Keither Stamps is leading incumbent Commissioner Brent Bailey (R-Miss.).

Rankin County Election Commissioner Tonya Rivers said there are more than 3,600 absentee and affidavit ballots to go through before Tuesday’s deadline.

“We are still processing the affidavit ballots, and we have gotten the absentee ballots processed, but we can’t upload those numbers. We have some reconstruction to do. So, hopefully, that will take place Monday afternoon or Tuesday depending. We’ve got a few hold for photo I.D. affidavits as well. We try to do all that at one time. So, we only have to call the resolution back in one more day,” Rivers explained.

Bailey has served one term as the commissioner for the Central District. Stamps recently served in the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 66.