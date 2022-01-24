ADA Hodges to run for Hinds County Chancery Judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges announced that she will be running for Hinds County Chancery Court judge.

Hodges is a member of the Kirksey Middle School and the Spann Elementary School PTAs. She is an active member of Rho Lambda Chapter of AKA, the Greenbriar Neighborhood Association and is a corporate board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi.

She attended Piney Woods school and attended college at Denison University where she double majored in communications and English. She then graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law and became a member of the Mississippi Bar in 2010.

“I have full confidence that my background and dedication make me the most qualified candidate,” said Hodges.