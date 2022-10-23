ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty new voting machines are being tested in Adams County ahead of the November 9 General Election.

The Natchez Democrat reported the machines arrived about a month ago and cost about $5,000 each. Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said the county will be paid back with a grant through the Secretary of State’s Office.

The new machines require paper ballots. Voters fill out a paper ballot then insert it into the new machines to be counted. Each of the 19 precincts will get a machine. The extra one will be used for absentee ballots.

According to the newspaper, the previous voting machines were bought in 2006. Gardner said they were dated.