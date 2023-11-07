JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) won re-election on Tuesday, November 7.
According to the Associated Press, Gipson defeated his Democratic challenger Robert Bradford.
by: Kaitlin Howell
