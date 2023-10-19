HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie is appealing a judge’s ruling that dismissed his election challenge lawsuit.

Archie is appealing to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Special Judge Barry Ford dismissed Archie’s lawsuit on Thursday, September 28. The court dismissed the lawsuit with judicial prejudice because it was outside the 10 day filing period.

Archie filed the lawsuit against the Hinds County Democratic Party earlier this month.

This comes after Archie lost the District 2 primary race to Anthony Smith in early August. The incumbent supervisor claimed there was a high-tech election heist during the race.