JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) has won re-election.
According to the Associated Press, the incumbent attorney general defeated Democrat Greta Kemp Martin in the November General Election.
by: Kaitlin Howell
Posted:
Updated:
