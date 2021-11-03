Ballots from Hinds County precinct unaccounted for after special election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ballots from one Hinds County polling location were still missing as of Wednesday afternoon after the special election on Tuesday.

Officials said all of the ballots from Precinct 56 were missing, and they did not know where the ballots were located. The precinct is located at Fire Station 6, which is right outside of the Jackson Zoo.

On Tuesday night, ballots from Precinct 60 (located in Learned) were also missing. The media stick for Precinct 60 was located in the Hinds County Courthouse Tuesday night, and the results will be dropped off on Wednesday.

District 1 Hinds County Election Commissioner Kidada Brown said she believes the results will be certified within the next 10 days. The commission will then start preparing for the runoff election on Tuesday, November 23.