JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the Second District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election.

Thompson defeated Republican Brian Flowers in the race. He previously defeated Flowers in the same race in 2020.

Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and he is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson.

He is the longest-serving African American elected official in the State of Mississippi and the lone Democrat in the Mississippi Congressional Delegation.

Thompson is currently the chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and the chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

