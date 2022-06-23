HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission is gearing up for Tuesday’s primary runoff elections.

Election commissioners are working to prepare ballots and other needed materials to distribute for Tuesday’s runoff election.

According to commissioners, a bid was approved Wednesday evening, ensuring all precincts are properly equipped for voting needs.

Republican Incumbent Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy are battling for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the House of Congress, while Republicans Brian Flowers and Ronald Eller are in a runoff for the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

“We have a runoff on Tuesday, which will be June 27. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. We’re asking everyone to come back out to the polls and vote on Tuesday because their voices have not been completely heard,” said District 1 Election Commissioner Kidada Brown.

“We had a runoff because there was a primary election on June 7. The two people with the highest amount of votes, neither got the 50 plus 1%. So, then you have a runoff,” said District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the June 28 runoff.