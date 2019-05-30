Bill Waller Jr. (R)

Election

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

He carries the same name as a former Mississippi Governor, William Waller Sr. But, Bill Waller Jr., has a long resume of public service which is his very own.

The candidate just retired as Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court after serving nearly twenty-three years on the bench of the state’s highest court.

Educated in the Jackson Public School system, Waller earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi State and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. He practiced private law with his father before becoming a judge. At the same time, Waller served in the Mississippi National Guard ultimately attaining the rank of Brigadier General before retiring from the military.
 

Visit Bill Waller Jr.’s Website Here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story