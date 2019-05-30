Bill Waller Jr. (R)

He carries the same name as a former Mississippi Governor, William Waller Sr. But, Bill Waller Jr., has a long resume of public service which is his very own.

The candidate just retired as Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court after serving nearly twenty-three years on the bench of the state’s highest court.

Educated in the Jackson Public School system, Waller earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi State and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. He practiced private law with his father before becoming a judge. At the same time, Waller served in the Mississippi National Guard ultimately attaining the rank of Brigadier General before retiring from the military.



