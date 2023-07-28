NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The issue of campaign finance violations come up at the Neshoba County Fair this week.

In March 2023, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s (R-Miss.) campaign filed a complaint, accusing primary challenger State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Miss.) of violating the Mississippi Campaign Finance Law. Specifically, his dealings with a Virginia dark-money nonprofit corporation are under scrutiny.

McDaniel’s campaign received $465,000 from the undisclosed corporation, soaring over the $1,000 corporate donation limit. McDaniel has returned all but $15,000 of that donation.

The now $14,000 contribution exceeds the state limit.

The attorney general is the only statewide official that has the authority to enforce campaign finance law and file suit if a violation occurs.

When asked by reporters this week, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) would not confirm whether her office has launched an investigation.

“We’re certainly reviewing everything. Everything is under investigation, and we’re certainly looking at any violations that might occur in any laws that have been brought to it. So, we’re certainly doing that’s part of our role, is to look and actively pursue any issues,” she said.

Fitch’s Democratic opponent, Greta Kemp Martin, believes there should be an investigation.

“I think that that complaint filed by Lt. Governor Hosemann should’ve been given priority. There should have been an investigation,” said Martin.

The Democratic candidate for Secretary of State, Shuwaski Young, also joined the call for an investigation.

“The law is too slim, and the law that we have, they’re not enforcing it. Look, the attorney general has the opportunity to actually enforce those particular violations. That’s not happening. We have to ask ourselves why,” Young stated.

Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) pledged to work with the Mississippi Legislature and try to put the power of enforcement in the Secretary of State’s Office.

Watson said, “I’m not looking for more authority for more power. That’s not my job. But when people don’t do their job, and I’m forced to do it, I’ll stand in the gap for Mississippians everyday. There have been questions of late of a couple of issues that were filed that the AG’s office has not dealt with. So, it’s either make a statement that this is not a violation or let’s go ahead and do our job and enforce the law, because if we don’t enforce the law, why have it?”

Mississippi’s Primary Election is set for August 8, 2023.