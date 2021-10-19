Candidates for Hinds County sheriff to debate at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the College of Liberal Arts’ Department of Political Science will host a debate between Hinds County sheriff candidates.

The debate will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 at the College of Business’ Pittman Auditorium. The debate is free and open to the public.

Dr. Maruice Mangum, chair of political science and moderator, said, “The forum will give candidates a chance to address issues that strengthen their platforms and to explain how they can develop the community’s trust in law enforcement and keep crime to a minimum in their jurisdiction.”

The confirmed candidates to attend include: