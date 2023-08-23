HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Runoff elections are less than one week away, and two House seats are headed for round two.

WJTV 12 News spoked to the candidates for House District 66 and District 69 ahead of the runoffs.

If elected to the state legislature, education will be Roshunda Harris-Allen’s (D) top priority. She plans to also keep in mind the more rural areas of District 66.

“I would love to see education fully funded. I’ve heard people in the more rural areas say, ‘Hey, you know, it’s a food desert where we live.’ Making sure those people have access. What resources can we bring into the cities or into District 66 that will help resolve a lot of our water issues? I have been a part of different organizations who specifically go out there and advocate and provide resources,” she said.

Fabian Nelson (D) led the District 66 primary race, bringing in 41% of the vote. He wants to utilize his connections in the district to serve the whole community.

“In Jackson, we have crime issues. We have water issues. Also in Byram, we’re on Jackson water, so we have water issues in Byram. And Byram, it is becoming just a Mecca for economic development. In the rural parts of Hinds County, we need to talk about economic development, and one big thing that a lot of people don’t realize is broadband expansion. I show up for my community. People know that they have a friend at the Capitol,” he said.

In District 69, both candidates are asking for voters to make a choice based on experience.

“Creating economic development to assist with infrastructure, adequate funding for our school systems and accessible and affordable health care. I was afforded the opportunity by my aunt, the late Senator Alice Varnado Harden, to work for the Mississippi Legislature. There, I gained the one on one insight, knowledge of how a bill truly becomes a law,” said Tamarra Butler-Washington, a candidate for District 69 (D).

“We want to fully fund our educational system, traditional education, meaning our public schools. We want Medicaid expansion to be for all Mississippians where we create jobs. We quit closing down hospitals. What separates me is my passion, my energy,” said Patty Patterson, a candidate for District 69 (D).

The runoff elections will be held on August 29, 2023.