JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the General Election approaches in Mississippi, candidates are encouraging voters to go to the polls.

On Thursday, the candidates spoke at the 2023 Mississippi Hobnob in Jackson.

One of the most anticipated races of the year is the gubernatorial race. Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will face Democrat Brandon Presley on the ballot.

Economic development, education and the expansion of affordable healthcare were some of the key topics at the Mississippi Hobnob on Thursday.

Reeves and Presley each took the stage to share their ideas on how to create a better Mississippi.

“There is a working majority in the House and Senate of Democrats and Republicans that would pass Medicaid expansion. Today, they would pass it today, except Tate Reeves stands against it. He stands against the 16,000 jobs that would be created, and he insults working people by saying that they’re on welfare,” said Presley.

“But let me explain why I’m opposed to Obamacare expansion in Mississippi. It’s the same reason I’ve been opposed to it for the last 12 years. Adding 300,000 able-bodied adults to the welfare rolls is not the right thing to do. It’s not the right thing to do for Mississippi,” said Reeves.

While Presley believes Medicaid expansion will help struggling rural hospitals, Reeves remains opposed to the idea.

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023.