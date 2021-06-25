Canton mayor speaks out after municipal election results are not certified

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Mayor William Truly spoke out on Friday about the election commission’s decision not to certify the city’s municipal general election results that put his apparent victory on hold.

In a news conference on Friday, Truly said he was properly certified by a judge to be on the primary election ballot and certified by the elections committee to be placed on the general election ballot. He also shared he feels the decision to not certify the election is based on personal interest of the election commission chairwoman Felecia Horton.

Truly said that the allegations about multiple ballots and litigations surrounding the primary are just distractions and are not legitimate reasons to withhold certification for the elected officials.

“I think it’s a calculated tactic on her part to single handedly deny the will of the people. It’s a calculated, cunning, manipulative behavior on her part to stop this election to give her bloodline relative an opportunity and that’s devious,” said Truly.

“The fairest thing to do is to not certify it until we get answers on it. We don’t have a problem coming back certifying once we get the proper answers and let someone, a judge or whoever, decide what’s what, but we don’t know why there’s two ballots,” said Horton.

Truly filed a lawsuit on Monday, June 21, to order the election committee to certify the election.

In spite of the hesitation of the official certification, the mayor and the seven elected alderman will have a swearing in ceremony on June 29th at 5:00 p.m. at Canton High School.