Cheryl Matory announces candidacy for Hinds County sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another candidate has entered the race to become the next sheriff of Hinds County.

Cheryl Matory began her law enforcement career in 1994. She was the first woman to hold the position as undersheriff for the department for the late Sheriff Victor Mason.

“I need to involve the tri-county areas to get involved, and my main focus would be the homeless and finding somewhere for them to reside and focus on the mental ill. And then my other passion will be to actually focus on our children; finding something positive for them to be involved in instead of the streets,” Matory stated.

The special election will be held on November 2, 2021.