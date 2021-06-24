City of Canton’s municipal election results not certified

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sixteen days after the City of Canton’s municipal general election, the results are still not certified, which leaves leadership of the city up in the air.

The results for the June 8th municipal general election had incumbent Mayor William Truly Jr. with 60 percent of the vote. However, Republican candidate for mayor Chip Matthews said the election was invalid because he said voters were issued two different ballots.

Matthews stated one ballot showed his name listed before Truly’s and another showed his name after the mayor’s. He said that would impact how the voting machines counted the ballots and should invalidate the election.

The Election Commission said there was an error, and it was noticed on election night. The decision as what happens next is now up to a judge.