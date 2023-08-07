CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton announced a precinct change for some voters ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

They said all residents who vote in state elections at Sumner Hill will be redirected to the Pinehaven Fire Station to cast their ballots.

The Pinehaven Fire Station is located at 1973 Pinehaven Road in Clinton.

For any concerns, Clinton leaders said voters can contact the Hinds County Election Commission at 601-968-6555.

Precincts will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.