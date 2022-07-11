CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, July 12, Clinton neighbors will vote on a two-percent tax increase for restaurants.

Leaders said the city’s restaurant tax would increase from seven to nine-percent. They also said the funds from the tax would go towards recreational activities.

According to Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher, the tax would generate $1 million a year.

“It’s an option tax. You don’t have to go out to eat if you chose not to pay it, but at the same time, we already have the hotel tax which takes care of tourism. And so, this restaurant tax is an option tax. Ninety other cities are using this and are taking great advantage of this because many of their fields are being taking care of by this two-percent money,” Fisher stated.

If approved by voters, the tax increase could be implemented as early as August.