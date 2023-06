CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced the one-percent hotel tax for park maintenance was renewed by voters.

A total of 342 people cast their ballots on Tuesday, June 6.

According to city leaders, 307 people were in favor of renewing the tax, and 35 were against the renewal.

Officials said a two-percent hotel tax that helps generate money for tourism is permanent. Under state law, an additional one-percent tax designated for park maintenance has to be renewed every four years.