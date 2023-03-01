CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in the City of Clinton voted against the sale of medical marijuana in the city on Tuesday, February 28.
Leaders said 2,318 residents voted on the measure on Tuesday.
- Against – 1,380 (59.5%)
- For – 938 (40.5%)
by: Malaysia McCoy
Posted:
Updated:
