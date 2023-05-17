CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will hold a special election to determine on the renewal of a hotel tax.

The Clinton Courier reported the special election will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Officials said a two per cent hotel tax that helps generate money for tourism is permanent. Under state law, an additional one per cent tax designated for park maintenance has to be renewed every four years.

The special election will be held at the Traceway Park administration building. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.