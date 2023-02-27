CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will decide if medical marijuana will be sold in their community.

On Tuesday, residents in the city will vote on whether Clinton can permit the cultivation, processing, sale or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products.

WJTV 12 News talked to Clinton voters who are split about medical marijuana being sold in the city.

“I think it should be. It’s got a lot of proven medical benefits. It’s not just a drug like people think it is. You’ve got all these manmade things like man-made drugs, man-made alcohol, all this stuff is man-made that’s legal. That makes people incoherent. I grew up in a family of alcoholics and addicts, so I would much rather my parents smoke a joint than drink a six-pack of beer every night. I feel like it’s got a lot of benefits. It’s a plant, literally a plant,” said Clinton resident Samantha Thorton.

Although many people think it would be beneficial, one resident disagreed.

“Personally, because of my spiritual beliefs and spiritual convictions, I don’t necessarily agree with it. That has a lot to do with what I believe in the Bible and what I believe the Lord teaches us about being sober minded. So, personally, I’m not in support of it,” said Andy Walker, who lives in Clinton

The election will take place Tuesday, February 28 at the Traceway Park Administration Building, located at 200 Soccer Row. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.